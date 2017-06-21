Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
INTERN DAILY
Ancient prosthesis: Scientists are studying a 3,000-year-old wooden big toe
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jun 21, 2017


Researchers in Switzerland are in the process of analyzing what may be the world's oldest prosthetic device. The 3,000-year-old artificial wooden big toe is offering insights into skills of ancient artisans, as well as the anatomical and medical know how of early physicians.

The prosthesis is of ancient Egyptian origin. It was recovered from a female burial excavated from the necropolis of Sheikh Abd el-Qurna, situated near Luxor on the West Bank at Thebes in Upper Egypt.

The natural and aesthetically pleasing appearance showcases both the skills of local Theban artisans and the high expectations of the wearer, who apparently expected a functional prosthetic, as well as a good-looking one.

Some research has suggested periods of war inspired advancements in prosthetics technology.

"Then as now, prostheses were collaborative efforts between medics, technologists and artists," Jane Draycott, a researcher at the University of Glasgow, wrote in the Independent.

Researchers at the University of Basel, with help from scientists at the Institute of Evolutionary Medicine at the University of Zurich and the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, have used an array of imaging technology to create 3D computer models of the remarkable artifact. The images suggest the wooden toe was refitted at least three time to ensure a comfortable and structurally sound fit.

The prosthetic was found inside a plundered tomb dated to the Early Iron Age. The tomb was carved into a much older burial chamber known as Sheikh Abd el-Qurna, which was a prominent resting place for a small group of elites during the 15th century BC.

In addition to imaging and modeling ancient artifacts, Base researchers are also building 3D maps of the site's burial chambers in an effort to document the cemeteries development over time. In more recent centuries, many of the rock-cut structures served as dwellings for locals, including early Christian hermits.

China probes academic fraud by cancer researchers
 Beijing (AFP) June 15, 2017
 China is investigating claims of academic fraud involving mostly Chinese cancer researchers after more than 100 articles were withdrawn from a foreign medical journal. German publisher Springer announced in April the retraction of 107 articles from Tumor Biology after finding evidence the "peer review process was compromised". The papers had been produced by Chinese medical institutions ... read more
