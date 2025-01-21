Medical and Hospital News
INTERN DAILY
 China says committed to WHO, Paris climate deal after US pulls out
 By Peter CATTERALL
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 21, 2025

China vowed on Tuesday to continue participating in two cornerstone multinational arrangements -- the World Health Organization and Paris climate accord -- after newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump ordered withdrawals from them.

On Monday, his first day back as president after his first term ended in 2021, Trump signed an executive order directing the United States to quit the WHO, which he slammed over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also announced that Washington was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord for a second time, a defiant rejection of global efforts to combat planetary warming.

Asked about Trump's decisions, Beijing said Tuesday that it was "concerned" by the withdrawals and that it remained committed to international cooperation.

"China will, as always, support the WHO in fulfilling its responsibilities... and work towards building a shared community of health for humanity," said foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun during a news conference.

"The role of the WHO should only be strengthened, not weakened," he added.

Guo also responded to Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, saying that "Climate change is a common challenge faced by all of humanity".

"No country can remain unaffected or solve the problem on its own," he said.

"China will work with all parties... to actively address the challenges of climate change."

- Trade tensions -

Trump's second presidential term will see him attempt to manage ties between the world's two largest economies, which have suffered in recent years as Beijing and Washington butt heads over a range of thorny trade and geopolitical issues.

Trump imposed tariffs on imports from China during his first term, citing alleged unfair practices by Beijing.

His successor Joe Biden kept up the pressure with sweeping rules aimed at restricting Chinese access to high-tech chips.

And Trump threatened to go further during his election campaign, vowing even higher tariffs if he won another term in office.

China's economy remains heavily reliant on exports to drive growth despite official efforts to raise domestic consumption.

Beijing is "willing to strengthen dialogue and communication with the United States, properly manage differences and expand mutually beneficial cooperation", Guo said in response to a question about potential new levies under Trump.

"It is hoped that the United States will work with China to jointly promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations."

He acknowledged "differences and frictions" between Beijing and Washington but said "the common interests and space for cooperation between the two countries are huge".

"The two sides can strengthen dialogue and consultation in this regard," he added.

Asked about the future of the Chinese-owned app TikTok -- which has secured a 75-day grace period but may yet be effectively banned from operating in the United States -- Guo said Beijing hoped Washington would provide a fair business environment for Chinese firms.

He also hit back at Trump's order to reinstate Cuba on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, days after Biden removed the island nation from the register.

China and Cuba are longtime socialist allies, and Beijing has consistently opposed Washington's decades-long economic blockade of Havana.

Guo said Cuba's re-addition to the list "fully reveals the hegemonic, high-handed and bullying face of the United States".

"Within a few days, Cuba was off the so-called list, then back on it, as if it were a trifling matter", Guo said, adding that the move cast doubt on Washington's "credibility".

INTERN DAILY
